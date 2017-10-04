Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rocks earned a share of the Western Big 6 title with an assist from rival Moline. Rock Island's 5-2 win over United Township coupled with Moline's 3-1 win over Quincy give Rock Island a pice of Western Big 6 title. Quincy and Rocky finish conference play at 4-1. The Maroons improve to 3-1-1.