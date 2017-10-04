Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline

Posted 12:27 am, October 4, 2017, by

The Rocks earned a share of the Western Big 6 title with an assist from rival Moline.  Rock Island's 5-2 win over United Township coupled with Moline's 3-1 win over Quincy give Rock Island a pice of Western Big 6 title.  Quincy and Rocky finish conference play at 4-1.  The Maroons improve to 3-1-1.