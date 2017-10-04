Rock Island home damaged after explosion and fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Fire crews were on scene where an explosion and small fire was reported at a house.

The fire in the 3200 block of 26th Street was quickly extinguished, according to Fire Marshall Greg Marty.

One person who was inside at the time was taken to the hospital. There were no injuries to firefighters.

The fire marshall said that the fire was in the kitchen, and that the side and back of the home sustained damage.

A neighbor said she heard two big booms, thinking it was construction.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; gas and power were turned off to the home. Police and firefighters were on scene.