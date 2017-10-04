Rock Island Elementary students load truck full of supplies for hurricane victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- For sixth grader Corbyn Ellis and her classmates they're doing everything they can to help students in Houston devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

"I saw the destruction that happened. Trees were down, houses were destroyed, things were everywhere, it was really sad," said Ellis.

On October 4th they loaded up hundreds of boxes onto a truck filled with clothes, school and cleaning supplies.

"We're doing things to help them and I know they'll appreciate it and they'll need it and be happy to know that someone has helped them," says Ellis.

The idea first came to teacher Cindy Arkebauer. She got in touch with one of the schools severely damaged called Raul Martinez Elementary. The school then "adopted" them.

The plan was to collect as many items as they could. As well as raise money through bake sales, car washes, and lemonade stands.

"I was very overwhelmed with the outpouring support from out school districts and our community," says Arkebauer.

More than 15 thousand items and around $4,000 dollars were raised in funds.

Arkebauer and her husband plan on leaving Friday morning, driving more than 1000 miles.

They say Raul Martinez Elementary student and staff are ready for their arrival.