Rain showers and thunderstorms are a pretty good bet this morning with drier skies into the afternoon.

Rain will become widespread by Thursday afternoon, lasting through much of the day Friday and into Saturday. This will be the best chances for wet weather in the past two months or so! This is really good news, especially for drought-stricken areas of Southern Iowa.

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast, updated every hour.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen