Quad City group works to gain ground with stronger animal protection laws in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - A group in the Quad Cities is working to gain some ground with stronger animal protection laws in Iowa.

On Wednesday, Quad City Iowa Friends of Companion Animals got together with Iowa State Representative Gary Mohr to discuss SF421.

It's a bill they hope to move forward because it would add stronger penalties for people who abuse animals other than livestock and wild animals.

"As a native Iowan as somebody who's lived here their entire life I'm really embarrassed by the fact that our state can be one of the poorest states in the entire nation when it comes to dealing with neglect and cruelty for dogs and cats," said Tracey Kuehl, Iowa Friends of Companion Animals.

The group will be lobbying for the bill in Des Moines on February 20th.