QC Food Hub closing later this year

DAVENPORT — The QC Food Hub has announced that it is closing its doors later this year.

The food hub will remain open until December of 2017, according to a statement from the QC Food Hub President. The QC Food Hub Retail Market will be open during weekends only, and is expected to close in late October.

According to the statement, the food hub opened in 2010 with the goal of supporting locally-produced food, connecting producers with consumers and educating residents on utilizing, preserving, and sustaining local produce, agriculture and economy.

“We want to thank all of our farmers, shoppers and supporters throughout this effort, especially the City of Davenport and the Levee Improvement Commission who have donated the space and utilities for the Food Hub since we opened our doors,” read the statement.

The statement also said that any trainings or obligations that were already planned will still be honored by the end of the year.