MOLINE -- The opening of the Q multi-modal station and first floor shopping space in Moline is more than three months behind schedule.

The public space was supposed to open in August but leaders now say it should be open in the next thirty days.

The hotel, and Element by Westin, will be open for guests in early December.

Developers say there's no explanation for the delay, they're just simply behind schedule.

A timeline for the passenger rail from Moline to Chicago is still unclear.