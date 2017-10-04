Officials say Las Vegas shooter specifically requested corner suite on 32nd floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS (AP) —The high-stakes gambler who opened fire on a Las Vegas music festival crowd asked for an upper-floor suite that provided a view of the concert site.

A person who has seen Mandalay Bay hotel records that have been turned over to investigators said Wednesday they show Stephen Paddock asked for the two-room suite on the 32nd floor when he checked in last Thursday. The room wasn't available until Saturday and he moved into it then and opened fire from it the next night, killing dozens and wounding hundreds.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly and disclosed the information to The Associated Press only on condition of anonymity.

The person said Paddock was given the room for free because he was a good customer who wagered tens of thousands of dollars each time he visited the casino.

Officials have also confirmed that the Las Vegas shooter rented another room in downtown around the same time as an alternative music festival held Sept. 22-24.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters that Stephen Paddock rented a room through Airbnb at the Ogden hotel in downtown Las Vegas but didn't know why. He says investigators have recovered items and video from the hotel.