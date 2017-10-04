Man wanted for violating bail release is accused of stealing semi

Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man charged with home invasion and aggravated kidnapping after police say he violated the terms of his bail release.

In a report by Sauk Valley, 46-year-old Lowell Maxwell Ambler was handed these charges after he entered the home of a woman he was in a relationship with and tied up her daughter. This happened back in September.

Court records indicate that Ambler allegedly duct-taped the hands, head and mouth of the girl, causing her to pass out; he then tossed her into a bean field. A car pulled up and Ambler to take off. The girl was able to break free and the incident was then reported.

According to Lee County Sheriff John C. Simonton, Ambler was held in jail for multiple days, had an initial court appearance, and then posted bond. Simonton said that as part of his release, Ambler was not allowed to contact the victims involved in his alleged crimes. But on Sunday, October 1st he reportedly contacted the girl’s mother, and a warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Amid the search for Ambler, Simonton said a semi was stolen from a rural part of Mendota, Illinois. The semi was later found in Plainfield, Illinois, close to where the girl’s mother lives. Police said they believe Ambler stole the semi.

The search for Ambler was described as “very fluid,” and many departments are involved.

Police also said that Ambler was a former deputy with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.

“Amblier is possibly armed with a 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and should be considered dangerous,” read a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Ambler is described as a white man standing 6-feet tall, weighing between 200 and 230 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 815-284-5217, Mendota Police at 815-539-9331, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous reward tip line at 888-228-4411.