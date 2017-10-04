Iowa woman among those killed in Las Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUTHERLAND, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa woman was killed in the Las Vegas concert shooting.

Carly Kreibaum of Sutherland was among the 59 people who died from injuries sustained Sunday during the deadliest shooting in U.S. history. Kreibaum's sister-in-law confirmed the death Wednesday but declined to comment further, saying the family wanted privacy.

Kreibaum was 33. The Sioux City Journal reports that Kreibaum attended the outdoor music festival with two friends who say they got separated from Kreibaum but saw her get shot.

Kreibaum was a mother of two and Sibley native who graduated from Sibley-Ocheyedan High School. She later attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. The Sutherland Church of Christ has set up a bank account for donations to her husband and children.