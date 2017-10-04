Hurricane Nate forecast to strike U.S. this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Hurricane Center has classified "Tropical Depression 16" in the western Caribbean Sea Wednesday morning. A depression is just below "Tropical Storm" status, when systems are officially named. Further intensification is forecast through the next 12 hours, with Storm status expected sometime later today. Tropical Storm Nate is then slated to enter the Gulf of Mexico, heading into either Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, or the Florida panhandle as a hurricane.

This will be a swift-moving storm, possibly affecting the United States Gulf Coast by Saturday with a landfall early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Watches for the Gulf coast could be issued as early as Thursday, depending on the trajectory and speed of the storm.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen