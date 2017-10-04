Davenport Police Investigating Shooting Threats at Davenport North High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport Police say they are investigating threats posted on social media about a possible shooting at Davenport North High School.

"We are following up on this information and have been in contact with Administrators from the Davenport School District. We are working together to ensure the safety of all students."

Apparently, similar posts - that have been determined to be "not credible" - have been made in the Des Moines area, causing schools in Johnston County to shut down on Tuesday, October 3rd. WQAD News 8's sister station in Des Moines, WHO-TV, is following this story.

As of 3:30am on Wednesday, October 4th, the Davenport Community School District had not canceled school for today.

