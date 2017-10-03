× State board says high school coach took wine along to tennis competition

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A state board has scheduled a hearing on a former Iowa Falls-Alden High School tennis coach accused of taking wine to a regional competition.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners says 46-year-old Sarah Henle planned to drive students back from a tennis competition in Waterloo this spring after drinking the wine. Henle told The Des Moines Register : “I made an error in judgment and I deeply regret it.” She resigned her district positions in May.

District Superintendent John Robbins has confirmed that Henle did not drive the students back to Iowa Falls. He declined to make any further comment.

The board sanctions for ethics violations range from a public reprimand to a suspension or permanent revocation of license or authorization. The hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.