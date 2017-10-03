× Several shower/t’storm chances still expected as we go through the week

Another warm day out there despite the amount of clouds that scoured our skies. Temperatures this afternoon averaged around the 80 degree mark.

Almost seemed like it wanted to rain today but the chances still exist heading into this evening where the coverage will be spotty and light. Overnight, the shower coverage will increase and amounts will likely tally between a tenth to a half an inch.

These showers will end Wednesday morning allowing the rest of the day to be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

More scattered showers along with a few thunderstorm chances will return near the end of the work week before the last of the raindrops take place by breakfast time Saturday morning.

All in all, rainfall amounts for this week could tally up between 1 to 3 inches in many spots.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

