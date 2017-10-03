RI County residents invited to participate in Rock Island County Forest Preserve District survey

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — Residents of RI County are invited to participate in a public input survey for the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District and the Forest Preserve Commission.

The survey, which begins Tuesday, October 3rd and will be accepted until Friday, October 13th, was created to collect feedback and suggestions for the following parks and preserves:

Dorrance Park , Port Byron, IL

, Port Byron, IL Illiniwek Forest Preserve , Hampton, IL

, Hampton, IL Loud Thunder Forest Preserve , Illinois City, IL

, Illinois City, IL Martin Conservation Area , Illinois City, IL

, Illinois City, IL Indian Bluff Golf Course , Milan, IL

, Milan, IL Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, IL

Forest Preserve District Director Jeff Craver says the survey will give them a better idea of what the community values and how they can improve facilities.

RI County residents who participate will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Written paper surveys will be available at the Rock Island County Public Library, County Office Building, and Rock Island City Hall, or you can take the survey online here.

Both English and Spanish versions will be available.