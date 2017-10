Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE- Fire crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning, October 3.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 17000 block of 4th Avenue, just west of Illinois 5, near the FedEx Freight facility. Officials say all the residents had to be evacuated. They say the fire started in the kitchen, after the oven caught a cooking board on fire.

Officials say the fire was mainly contained to the kitchen, and they say it did sustain some damage.