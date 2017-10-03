Nearly 500 marijuana plants pulled from patch in Henry County, Iowa

Nearly 500 marijuana plants were uprooted and removed from a plot of land in Henry County, Iowa.

According to a post on the county sheriff’s Facebook page, “a concerned citizen” reported the plants. Four photos posted Tuesday, October 3rd showed a marijuana patch and the plants piled up on a trailer, ready to be pulled away.

The department said about 480 marijuana plants were pulled from the patch.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people to report anything suspicious or illegal,” the post concluded.