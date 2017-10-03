Listen: Illinois-native tries reviving Las Vegas shooting victim, not realizing he too was injured

LAS VEGAS — Todd Riley, originally from Ohio, Illinois, was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the deadly mass shooting happened Sunday evening, October 1st.

He spoke with News 8’s Cameron Jacobs, explaining the whole scene.

At first he said the crowd couldn’t tell where the gunfire was coming from, thinking maybe it was from the street level. Eventually, they realized it was coming from above.

Mr. Riley said he became separated from his fiance during the chaos, and ended up trying to help a victim. He described the scene, saying she dropped to the ground, and said that he dragged her over to a merchandise tent, where he was trying to revive her. He eventually was able to bring her to police, where he informed them that he believed she had died.

It was then that ambulance workers came to try and help her.

“I saw a lot of brave people,” he said.

He was actually injured but didn’t realize it until police noticed he was bleeding.

He was taken to the hospital, but decided to let doctors attend to other patients, saying so many others were “much worse off” than he was. Doctors said his condition was not life-threatening.

He said before the shooting happened, the musicians were in awe of how diverse the crowd was, noting that this is how America should look – a crowd of people getting along and enjoying music.

“And then this idiot, for whatever reason, decides that I want to take my life, and I want to take people with me,” said Mr. Riley.

He said that he and his fiance ended up reuniting at the hospital, and made it back to their hotel by the end of the night.