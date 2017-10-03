Law enforcement stands behind study that preschool cuts crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- One solution to cutting back on crime may be getting more kids to attend preschool.

On Monday, October 2nd, local police and lawmakers read to kids at Skip-A-Long Daycare in Rock Island. They were there to back up research that suggests that kids are less likely to commit crimes if they go to preschool.

About half of all three and four-year-olds who live in Rock Island County already attend. More money could help the other half get enrolled.

"This is the kind of issue that really makes sense," said State Representative Mike Halpin. "Every dollar you spend on something like this actually gets returns and saves the state money down the road and so it`s easy to get behind that kind of program."

The state of Illinois has approved a $50 million increase for the state's preschool budget for 2018.