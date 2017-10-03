Kewanee man accused of firing shots into the air in Macomb neighborhood

MACOMB — Two men were arrested after gunfire was reported in a Macomb neighborhood overnight Sunday.

Police were called to the 300 block of West Adams Street around 3:45 a.m., October 1st. According to the Macomb Police Department, investigators found out that a “large fight” had just taken place there and that four shots had been fired into the air.

After questioning multiple people, investigators identified 23-year-old Jequann Johnson from Kewanee, Illinois as a suspect. He was arrested the next day and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was taken to the Henry County Jail.

Another man, 20-year-old Ashton Powers from Kewanee, who police say was also there during the fight, was charged with possession of a look-alike substance with intent to distribute.

Police say more arrests are expected.