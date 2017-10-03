Get ready for the best rain chances in more than a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though we're in for another summery day in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, changes are on the way. Only isolated storms are around today and tonight. More widespread rain is in the forecast beginning Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread late in the day on Wednesday with likely chances for storms and heavy rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain will still be around early Saturday before ending around noon. Looking at model trends, we see quite a bit of agreement. Keep in mind, when models show similar results, there is higher confidence. With that in mind, our lawns will get quite a drink.

Rainfall totals will exceed 4 inches in a few spots. This system will exit the area early Saturday with a few showers in the morning. A nice weekend is expected for outdoor events!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen