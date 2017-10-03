Eight senior meal programs set to close in Iowa including three in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT--- Friendly House community center sees around 10-15 people take advantage of their senior citizen services.

“We provide activities for them, provide community for them (and) …we pick them up we take them home,” says Executive Director, Lorelei Pfautz.

However, starting November 1st the program may have to cut their, three day a week program, down to two.

“We have a month to really look at it all and see how we can be more efficient,” says Pfautz.

Family House has one of eight senior meal programs in the state that will close.

The program is funded by Milestones Area Agency on Aging, which feeds about 2,700 seniors across 17 counties, but the nonprofit has not been able to keep up due to a drop in donation and federal funding.

In addition to closing eight senior meal sites Milestones will also limit the number of home delivered meals.

Milestones senior meal centers scheduled to close include:

Luther Tower in Davenport

Friendly House in Davenport

Temple Baptist Church in Davenport

Prairie Village in Clinton

United Methodist Church in Donnellson

Senior Center in Keota

First Presbyterian Church in LeClaire and Calvary United Methodist Church in Walcott.

Friendly House, will lose $7,000 in funding once the meal program is closed, which was used to pay it’s staff.

While Friendly House is still looking for a substitute for the Milestones meal center, it will continue to host other senior-based activities, including low-impact aerobics, local field trips and case management services.