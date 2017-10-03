Dog dies in Bettendorf mobile home fire

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A dog inside a mobile home died after a fire in the home Tuesday afternoon, October 3rd.

According to a lieutenant with the Bettendorf Police Department, smoke was reported coming from a mobile home in the Glendale Mobile Home Park at 2:06 p.m. The mobile home park is located off State Street.

The doors to the mobile home were locked when emergency responders arrived, because the residents were at work, officials said. Firefighters were able to make entry and get the fire under control at 2:18 p.m.

There was no word on what caused the fire, but the home is considered unlivable. The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.

Riverdale’s Fire Department as well as Bettendorf’s Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene.