MUSCATINE, Iowa -- The City of Muscatine has handed over recordings from closed meetings regarding the removal of Mayor Diana Broderson to her attorneys.

It was last week that an Iowa Supreme Court Judge ruled the city must hand over the tapes.

The city appealed a District Judge's ruling that the tapes were relevant to the case.

There were originally seven tapes but one was broken and one was misplaced. Broderson says her attorneys will go over each of the five remaining tapes.