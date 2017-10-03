Authorities: Man charged in fatal crash was driving 135 mph

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 62-year-old charged in a deadly suburban Chicago car crash was driving about 135 mph.

Brian Thunderkick of Warrenville was charged with reckless homicide. He’s accused of rear ending a vehicle driven by Erika Villagomez of Elgin, who died.

Thunderkick’s bail was set Monday at $150,000. It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney. A message left Monday at a listed number for Thunderkick wasn’t immediately returned.

The crash happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. in Wheaton. When officers arrived, the victim’s car was engulfed in flames. Villagomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thunderkick is due in court on Oct. 30.