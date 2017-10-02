Waterloo to be named Iowa’s 1st Bird Friendly City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Waterloo is expected to be named Iowa's first Bird Friendly City on Oct. 16 during a City Council meeting.

Waterloo television station KWWL reports that that designation comes after discussions between Iowa Audubon, the Prairie Rapids Audubon Chapter, and the city of Waterloo. Waterloo will serve as a pilot program for Bird Friendly Iowa, which aims to create a statewide presence.

The city is being honored for preserving and expanding bird habitat, reducing threats to birds, engaging people in birding, bird conservation and related outdoor recreation activities.