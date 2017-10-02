Residents evacuated during gas leak caused by car crashing into Davenport building

DAVENPORT — Some Davenport residents are back home after being forced to leave because of a gas leak.

The leak happened just after midnight when a car crashed into a building, according to MidAmerican Energy. It happened Monday, October 2nd in the 1500 block of Main Street; that’s just down the road from Zeke’s Island Cafe.

There is no word on the condition of the driver. No injuries have been reported from anyone inside the building.