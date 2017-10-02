Properties on Campbell’s Island searched in connection to Trudy Appleby case

Multiple law enforcement agencies were out searching along Campbell’s Island Monday afternoon, October 2nd in connection to the Trudy Appleby case.

Interviews with a person of interest in the case led them to search two lots on Campbell’s Island, according to a statement from the Moline Police Department. Police did not name the person of interest they were referring to.

“The properties searched are connected to the family of the person of interest,” the statement said.

To help with the search, Moline Police contacted Canine Search Solutions out of Wisconsin who brought Cadaver Dogs, the statement said. The dogs are trained to smell human remains.

Police said that the dogs did indicate the presence of an odor, and the investigation is expected to continue on one of the properties.

“It is important to note the K9 could be alerting human remains or the odor of human remains and not specifically Trudy Appleby,” read the statement.

The family of Trudy Appleby is being kept up-to-date as the investigation unfolds.

Related: Trudy Appleby’s dad to main witness in disappearance case; ‘I’m calling you out’

Appleby witness says someone is hiding a secret, but it’s not him