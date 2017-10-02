× Police say missing Prophetstown man found late last week has gone missing again

PROPHETSTOWN, Illinois — A Prophetstown man who went missing last Monday, September 25, and was found later in the week has gone missing again.

Prophetstown Police Chief Bruce Franks says Anthony Thomas was last seen on Saturday, September 30.

Thomas, 33, is 5’5″, 115 pounds, with brown hair.

According to Chief Franks, Thomas’ family believes he may be in the Chicago area.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to contact the Prophetstown Police Department at (815) 537-2386 or the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department at (815) 772-4044.