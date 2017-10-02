× One more summery day before autumn rain and cooling take over

Summer has returned briefly as temperatures climbed well into the 80s. It has been a bit breezy out there and will continue to do such as we go through the overnight hours. Naturally, this will keep temperatures the warm side with overnight lows around the low to mid 60s.

Promising another warm and breezy day again come Tuesday with daytime highs in the lower 80s.

Clouds cover will be thickening through the day as a stalled front bisecting the Hawkeye state finally drifts eastward. This will bring some much needed rainfall that night into Wednesday before stalling just south of the area on Thursday. During this period, a solid quarter to a half an inch of rain is likely with local spots receiving higher amounts. If the boundary decides to stall on top of the area then rainfall will extend into Thursday. Stay tuned!

We’ll also see a cooling take over as well with upper 60s to lower 70s through the rest of the week including the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

