Las Vegas Shooting: CIA warns against jumping to conclusions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA is advising caution on “jumping to conclusions” after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting.

Agency spokesman Jonathan Liu says U.S. intelligence agencies are aware of the claim of responsibility. But he says people shouldn’t rush to judgment “before the facts are in.”

The CIA is deferring to law enforcement on the status of the investigation.

Without providing any evidence, the Islamic State group on Monday said the gunman in the mass shooting in Las Vegas was “a soldier” from its ranks who had converted to Islam months ago.