Iowa judge upholds three-day waiting period for abortions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A district court judge in Iowa has upheld a new state law that requires a three-day waiting period for abortions, a move that will send the issue to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Polk County District Judge Jeffrey Farrell says in a ruling issued Monday that the law doesn’t place an undue burden on women.

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature passed legislation earlier this year that banned most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa are challenging the constitutionally of provisions within the law that require the waiting period and an additional clinic visit. They have filed an appeal.

The provisions are not in effect for now.

Two other states, Missouri and South Dakota, have three-day waiting periods for abortions.