Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are parents

(CNN) — Congratulations are in order for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

The couple welcomed their first child, they confirmed on Twitter.

The bouncing baby boy, whom they named Gunner Stone, is the first for the reality star couple who first came to fame as cast members on MTV’s “The Hills.”

They both re-tweeted an Us Weekly story announcing the birth.

The publication reported that the baby was born Sunday, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long.

Pratt also tweeted a thank you to a vendor “for dropping off $27,000 in crystals for the birth.”

Montag told Us Weekly in September that her husband wanted crystals in the delivery room.

“They represent spiritual protection, health and a higher realm of love,” she said.