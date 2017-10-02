Franklin Elementary School students and staff settle in to temporary location after fire

MOLINE—Things were hectic for Franklin Elementary students and staff during the first day back to class.

Students were out of school for a week after a fire damaged their building last week.

Over the weekend, teachers and staff moved into the former Western Illinois University building off 60th Street near John Deere Road, until their school reopens.

Their temporary location was sold on Friday, October 29 by the founder of The Abbey Addiction Treatment Center, however the new owner agreed to house Franklin Elementary students for as long as they need.

“We’re exhausted but today is just pure adrenaline. We’re just so happy to be here and blessed,” says Franklin Elementary Principal, Michele Pittington.

The temporary location is still without internet and phone services for the school, but it will be installed later during the week.

There is no word yet on when Franklin Elementary will reopen.