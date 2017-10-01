The Score Sunday – North Scott FB, Justin Kuffler, Jatoviay Hill, Ben Buresh

Posted 10:35 pm, October 1, 2017, by

The Score Sunday features North Scott Football as they have won 5 straight games.  Justin Kuffler is helping lead the way for the Moline Soccer team.  A look back at some of the biggest sports stories from this past week. The FCA story of the week features Annawan Senior Ben Buresh.