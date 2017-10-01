The Score Sunday features North Scott Football as they have won 5 straight games. Justin Kuffler is helping lead the way for the Moline Soccer team. A look back at some of the biggest sports stories from this past week. The FCA story of the week features Annawan Senior Ben Buresh.
The Score Sunday – North Scott FB, Justin Kuffler, Jatoviay Hill, Ben Buresh
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption FB, United Township FB, FCA & Score Standout
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman FB, Bettendorf VB, Trump vs NFL, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Bandits Baseball, Bettendorf FB, Rock Island Soccer, FCA- Wethersfeild VB
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant Valley FB, Rockridge FB, Marc Polite, FCA- Jacob carl
-
The Score Sunday – Iowa, Illinois Football, QC Marathon, FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption SB, Cubs Baseball, NASCAR and FCA story of the week
-
North Scott wins on homecoming
-
North Scott scores 44-7 over Muscatine
-
Score Preview – North Scott has new names ready to take over
-
North Scott wins their 5th straight game
-
-
North Scott takes care of Clinton at home
-
North scores win at Burlington
-
North beats West in battle at Brady