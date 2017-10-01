San Juan mayor calls hurricane aftermath a “humanitarian crisis,” as Trump accuses her of “poor leadership”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico-- The mayor of San Juan is making an emotional plea for more help ten days after Hurricane Maria, and she's now saying the natural disaster created a humanitarian crisis.

Days after Hurricane Maria decimated the island of Puerto Rico, there are signs of recovery. More than 50% of gas operators are now up and running, as well as most hospitals.

However, millions are still without electricity and are running low on food and water.

Those who do have power need gas for generators and cash to buy the gas. All of which (cash, water, and food) are scare, or sitting at the port of San Juan just waiting to be delivered.

President Donald Trump plans to tour Puerto Rico Tuesday, saying in his weekly address that "it's getting better."

"I know it's been devastating," Pres. Trump told Americans. "But we're sending people to help, and it's getting better on a daily basis."

San Juan's mayor disagrees, criticizing the government's response and pleading for more help.

"We truly are dying here," Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz told reporters Saturday. "And I keep saying it. S.O.S! If anyone can hear us! If Mr. Trump can hear us: let's just get it over with and get the ball rolling."

In a series of tweets this morning, Pres. Trump accused the mayor of "poor leadership," not being able to get her own workers to help, and wanting the federal government to do everything for them.

Pres. Trump plans to visit Puerto Rico Tuesday with First Lady Melania Trump.