One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Burlington, police investigating

BURLINGTON, Iowa– One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they tried to pull a car over for a traffic stop at S. 9th and Vine Street in Burlington.

They weren’t able to pull the car over until they reached the 600 block of Maple Street.

That’s when the driver of the car was shot, police suspect, by an officer.

The man was brought to Great River Medical Center by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two officers were involved; both have been placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol, while an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on the way to Burlington, and we’ll bring you updates as they become available.