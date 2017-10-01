O.J. Simpson is a free man, quietly released from prison overnight

O.J. Simpson is a free man.

After spending nine years in prison for a Las Vegas robbery, the former football player and movie star signed on the dotted line and walked out of Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center just after midnight Sunday.

Brooke Keast, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Corrections, said Simpson was upbeat and happy Sunday morning, as a friend picked him up. Keast said he didn’t want his picture taken, and that he wanted the release to be quiet, without media attention.

In his hands as he left prison, were the possessions Simpson acquired throughout his nine years there: two boxes of legal paperwork, some clothes and items he bought at the prison store, and a picture of him signing his release papers.

Keast said Simpson met with his parole officer sometime last week, allowing the Department of Corrections to release him directly from Lovelock on a weekend. Most inmates are transferred to another facility to be released, but officials felt that the less Simpson was moved, the safer his release would be.

Simpson served nine years for an armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas. He still maintains that he was trying to recover items from a memorabilia dealer that were stolen from him.

Simpson initially faced up to 33 years in prison. But, he’s now out on parole, after a parole board unanimously voted to grant his release in July.

He has said he wants to move back to Florida, where he lived prior to his conviction. The Department of Corrections there says they haven’t received any transfer paperwork.

Last week, Florida’s Attorney General said she doesn’t want Simpson living in her state again.

Simpson will reportedly stay in Las Vegas for now.