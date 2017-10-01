Hundreds of Q-C Bikers bring toys for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Dozens of Quad City bikers are making sure every kid will wake up to a present under the tree this Christmas.

ABATE, a nonprofit motorcyclist organization, held it's 33rd annual toy run today.

They kicked off their ride today at Walmart October 1st. To be a part of the ride admission was one toy per biker.

All the toys will be donated to Toys for Tots, an organization getting a jump start on the holiday season.

Leading the pack was Iowa Senator Joni Ernst served as the toy run's grand Marshall this year.