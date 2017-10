Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- Man's best friend and their owners enjoyed an afternoon of fun surround by hundreds of other furry friends.

Bettendorf's Crow Creek dog park hosted their annual Dogtoberfest.

The fest was filled with auctions, raffles, food, and drinks kept owners entertained.

The first 150 dogs got a doggy bag for attending.

There were  plenty of games for the four-leggedpooches, like doggy musical chairs and best pet tricks.

Money raised helps fund the dog park.