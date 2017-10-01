A hint of summer returns for our Monday

Talk about another gorgeous afternoon! While we’ve seen a mostly sunny sky today, a bit more cloud cover is expected overnight tonight. The clouds combined with a southeast breeze will only allow lows to be in the upper 50s.

Our Monday morning will have a decent amount of clouds, but more sunshine will return during the day. It will be breezy at times with a warm wind from the south. With warmer air moving in, highs will be in the low 80s.

Most of our Tuesday is looking partly cloudy with highs back in the low 80s. However, a cold front will be moving though late that night into Wednesday. This will bring a line of much needed showers and storms, and there’s a good chance much of the rain will linger into the day on Wednesday. After the front passes, highs will cool off into the 70s and upper 60s for the rest of the week. A chance for more showers will also return on Thursday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham