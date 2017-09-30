Sterling Newman wins their 6th game, beating Bureau Valley on the road.
Sterling Newman continues their success on the road
-
Mic’d up with Mike Papoccia & Chip Filler, Complete cover from Newman-Orion
-
Sterling Newman runs past Morrison
-
Fulton scores big road win at Bureau valley
-
Sterling Newman looks to speed up the game
-
Sterling Newman runs past Princeton
-
-
Alleman off to a fast start wit showdown vs. Sterling next
-
Orion focused and ready for match up with Sterling Newman
-
Pleasant Valley scores big road win
-
Sterling Newman runs past Kewanee
-
The Score Sunday – Bandits Baseball, Bettendorf FB, Rock Island Soccer, FCA- Wethersfeild VB
-
-
Sterling avenges last years lost to Sycamore with opening week win
-
Bureau Valley beats Riverdale by 8
-
Bureau Valley moves to 2-0 with win