Moline accident sends two people to the hospital

MOLINE — A car accident near Habanero’s Mexican Restaurant sent two seniors to the hospital Saturday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, Moline fire and rescue crews responded to a crash at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 46th Street. One car was flipped on its side.

Police say the two seniors in the flipped car were in good condition, but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The other vehicle had minimal damage, and its occupants were uninjured.