Mercer County crashes the homecoming party for Ridgewood, beating the Spartans 47-6.
Mercer County runs past Ridgewood
-
Mercer County Score Preview- Golden Eagles eager to continue tradition
-
Mid-County runs past Monmouth United
-
Mercer County gets second win in the LTC
-
Mercer County wins first game of the year
-
Illini West bests rival Mercer County
-
-
Car wash vandal steals from two establishments in Mercer County
-
Annawan-Wethersfield stays undefeated in the LTC
-
The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes GMQC to Oneida!
-
Arrest made in May home invasion, beating of elderly man
-
Plane crashes into Mississippi River, no serious injuries reported
-
-
Small towns combine to give us big cheers for The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally
-
We need YOUR HIGH SCHOOL for the The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally on Good Morning Quad Cities
-
Former Kansas City Chiefs backup running back arrested in Aledo