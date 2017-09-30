Kewanee scores a 31-14 win over Sherrard.
Kewanee improves to 3-3 on the year
Kewanee wins on the road over Riverdale
Pleasant Valley stays perfect with win over Muscatine
Wilton scores 46 unanswered points to win big
Fulton scores big road win at Bureau valley
Morrison stays perfect win road win
Bandits win 12th Midwest League Championship
Orion shuts out rival Sherrard
Geneseo rolls past Ottawa
Kewanee picks up second win of the year
Wilton beats Tipton by 10
Sterling avenges last years lost to Sycamore with opening week win
Rockridge runs past Riverdale to go 3-0
Bureau Valley holds on for 3-point win