Iowa City Regina wins a district showdown over Wilton.
Iowa City Regina hand Wilton first loss
-
Wilton scores 46 unanswered points to win big
-
City of Muscatine ordered to turn over tapes regarding the mayor’s removal
-
Wilton beats Tipton by 10
-
Durant falls just short in Semifinals
-
Final decision on the Muscatine mayor appeal is in Iowa Supreme Court’s hands
-
-
Pleasant Valley scores big road win
-
Facebook founder Zuckerberg visits Iowa town
-
Bandits win 12th Midwest League Championship
-
Davenport changes Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day
-
Wilton revitalizing downtown to bring history back to the storefronts
-
-
Wilton beats rival Durant
-
Wilton rolls to a 35-point over Columbus Community
-
Tough home loss for Mediapolis against Anamosa