Homecoming king surprises queen with a proposal at St. Ambrose football game

DAVENPORT-- After being crowned as queen during St. Ambrose's halftime homecoming football game, Sarah Jacob was surprised...but not as much as what happened next.

As she accepted her crown her boyfriend AJ Petersen of 2 years got down on one knee.

In his hand he opened up a box with a ring inside and asked her to marry him.

Petersen proposed in front of hundreds of students, staff as well as their friends and family.

(It was) overwhelming and it was just beautiful and I was so happy," says Dotti Petersen, Mother of AJ Petersen.

After accepting the proposal Jacob said she didn't see it coming.

"It was absolutely crazy, I had no idea. I'm still in shock and still shaking," says Jacob.

Keeping it a secret was a challenge for Petersen.

"I was super nervous that was probably one of the most nerve wracking things(...) I'm also awful at hiding secrets so its kind of a miracle I was able to pull it off," says Petersen.

The couple now looks forward to graduating in May and planning for their wedding.