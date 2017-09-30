× Former WIU Quad Cities campus to be temporary location for Franklin elementary students

MOLINE– School officials announced the temporary location for Franklin Elementary students on September 30th.

The location will be at the former Western Illinois University Quad Cities campus on 60th street.

School will start on Monday, October 2nd for students.

School leaders say it meets all the needs for students and staff and it’s about 2 1/2 miles away from the school.

Superintendent Lanty McGuire says its a relief to have found a location for all of its 267 students.

“There’s still things we have to do and there’s things we don’t know, but I think this was the biggest hurdle we had to overcome,” says McGuire.