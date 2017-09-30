DCFS investigator assaulted during child welfare check

MILLEDGEVILLE, Illinois — Police say a DCFS investigator was assaulted while checking on the welfare of a child.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, September 29, police responded to a home at 309 Hagar Avenue in Milledgeville, Illinois. Investigators say a 59-year-old woman who works for the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was checking on a child when she was assaulted by the child’s father.

The DCFS worker was taken to the hospital in Sterling, and later airlifted to Rockford.

Investigators say the child’s father, 25-year-old Andrew Sucher, fled the scene. Lee County sheriff’s deputies later arrested Sucher in Dixon, Illinois.

Sucher is in the Carroll County Jail.

He is charged with aggravated battery, and bond is set at $200,000.