Davenport Police identify body found along Interstate 80

DAVENPORT — Davenport Police have identified the body found along Interstate 80 earlier this week.

Bobbie Jo Shouse-Byrd, a 50-year-old from Davenport, was found along I-80 near the Wisconsin Avenue overpass on Thursday, September 28th.

According to a statement from the Davenport Police Department, the report came in around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday. Westbound traffic was diverted for about 30 minutes while officers investigated.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport Police, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene, which was located near Mile Marker 291.

Police are not released any other information at this time, but they say the investigation is ongoing.